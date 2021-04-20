Drive Oklahoma mobile app navigates users to more real-time travel information

• Press and hold on the map to enable Auto Tracking Mode, which automatically switches the view to the closest traffic camera as a motorist’s location changes. This also includes a swipe feature to see all available traffic camera angles at a location.

• Mobile app and website users also may customize a favorite camera, digital message sign and map locations that they use most to be their default when opening either application.

• New data overlays are included to provide an even more inclusive experience, including weather radar data. Electric vehicle charging station locations also have been added.

• Navigation tools at the top of the map help users easily toggle among the various maps and features, including the map legend, menu options and links to surrounding state’s traveler information sites.

• Users also may notice an improvement in the traffic camera images as new technology upgrades to the system allow a higher resolution livestream image.

• And the mobile app now provides an area to report issues and feedback.