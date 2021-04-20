Drive Oklahoma mobile app navigates users to more real-time travel information

The Drive Oklahoma mobile travel app and its companion website now offer motorists an upgraded travel experience with the addition of several enhanced navigation tools and options to better check traffic on interstates, U.S. and state highways as well as Oklahoma turnpikes before venturing out.
Through a partnership of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Drive Oklahoma mobile app and www.oktraffic.org provide several travel services such as real-time speed data, live traffic camera views of many Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro locations, Digital Message Sign information by location, real-time weather radar information and more. The updated versions of the app and website also offer a tutorial of the new features.
“Both ODOT and OTA are committed to improving motorists’ experience on our highways and turnpikes. Upgrading the Drive Oklahoma mobile app and the website puts more modern and user-friendly tools in drivers’ toolkits to help them achieve a safer trip each and every time they head out,” said Terri Angier, Oklahoma Transportation spokeswoman. “We encourage motorists to use these additional mobile app features to plan their routes before getting behind the wheel or ask their passengers to navigate for them.”
The mobile app debuted new branding, the name Drive Oklahoma and added real-time turnpike speed data in 2020. Now, just ahead of summer travel, additional upgrades include:
• Press and hold on the map to enable Auto Tracking Mode, which automatically switches the view to the closest traffic camera as a motorist’s location changes. This also includes a swipe feature to see all available traffic camera angles at a location.
• Mobile app and website users also may customize a favorite camera, digital message sign and map locations that they use most to be their default when opening either application.
• New data overlays are included to provide an even more inclusive experience, including weather radar data. Electric vehicle charging station locations also have been added.
• Navigation tools at the top of the map help users easily toggle among the various maps and features, including the map legend, menu options and links to surrounding state’s traveler information sites.
• Users also may notice an improvement in the traffic camera images as new technology upgrades to the system allow a higher resolution livestream image.
• And the mobile app now provides an area to report issues and feedback.
The new map legend also strives to make information more clear with new, easy-to-read symbols. One example is a dollar sign that highlights the state’s turnpikes to help denote when a motorist is moving onto a toll road. Also inside the app update are useful links to more highway safety information such as Oklahoma Transportation’s new, year-round safety initiative Make Safety Stick: Everybody Click.
Agreements with the Waze app add value by incorporating the self-reported Waze-user information into the Drive Oklahoma maps. This gives motorists even more real-time data on what could be ahead on the road such as construction or crashes. While this update includes multiple new enhancements to the mobile app and the website, the two agencies are committed to providing more information and features in the future.
“All of these tools are designed to help motorists reach their destination safely and more efficiently, however, we want to remind drivers that they are our No. 1 partner for highway safety,” Angier said. “Please check the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before getting behind the wheel and always put away all distractions and buckle up for a safe trip.”
Those who already have the Drive Oklahoma mobile app may hit update inside an app store to begin enjoying the new features. New users may download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.