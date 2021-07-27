DPS opens megacenters in OKC and Tulsa

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces the opening of two megacenters in the state. These megacenters were developed in partnership with Governor Kevin Stitt's office, the Oklahoma legislature and the Department of Public Safety to meet the driver license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

"DPS employees have been working tirelessly to reduce the backlog of citizens needing driver licenses and identification cards," said DPS Commissioner John Scully. "These megacenters will be open extended hours, rather than traditional business hours, and will provide convenient and efficient services for Oklahomans needing to obtain a REAL ID, driver license or identification card."

“Due to obstacles arising from the Real ID system and the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of Oklahomans have spent months trying to receive a Real ID or update a drivers license,” Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said. “I’m glad to see our first megacenter open and hope it will streamline and expedite these services for all Oklahomans.”