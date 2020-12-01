Don't get snowed this holiday season

While shopping is in high gear for the holidays, scammers and fraud are at their all time high. Being aware of the types of scams that con artists like to use can help keep you, and your money, safe this season.

Gift card scams

When purchasing gift cards, make sure to purchase from counter attendants or from customer service. Thieves will copy the codes on cards and call after the holidays (when they know they will be activated) and use them before the intended recipient gets a chance to. Grabbing a card from an unattended sales rack increases the chances of having this happen to you.

Online shopping scams

Scammers mimic or slightly alter a website domain name of a well-known retailer and launch a copycat site in its place, promising great deals on hot ticket items. The best bet to stay safe: Don’t click on a link from an email or social media site unless you are absolutely sure the message is from a legitimate business. And, before making a purchase, do an online search for the “vendor name + scam.” According to the AARP website, always confirm that the web address for the payment page starts with “https.”

Fake charities