Dollar General opens new store in Sperry, brings jobs to community

Dollar General recently announced the opening of a new store in Sperry.

The new site, located at 8550 N. Whirlpool Dr., offers food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

Additionally, the location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve,” Senior VP of Real Estate and Store Development Matthew Simonsen said, “and the addition of our new Sperry store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

To commemorate the opening of its Sperry branch, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new store openings.

The addition of the Sperry store also provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Sperry community, as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.