D'nae Blalock finalist at Guymon Virtual Drama Tournament

D'nae Blalock

 Submitted
D'nae Blalock was a poetry finalist in the Guymon High School Virtual drama tournament on February 19.  Blalock placed 6th overall and qualified for membership in the national speech & debate honor society.  
 
Other students competing were Brielle Anderson, Tommy Roberson,  Victoria Switzner.  Students were also entered in the Bishop Kelley contest that same weekend but did not compete due to weather conditions.
News Alert