Diana and Fred Hunt go big for holiday competition

The Crossing at Skiatook decided to have a Christmas lights competition this year. Diana and Fred Hunt were excited to participate, and hopefully win.

The Hunt’s are no strangers to going big on Christmas decorations. They previously were on the Christmas Parade of Homes 13 years ago.

“We haven’t done that many decorations since then, but Christmas decorations make people happy. We went all out and above,” Diana said.

This is the first year for the neighborhood competition, but Hunt thinks it will continue for many years to come.

The Hunt home is decorated inside and out. On the outside, you can see a Christmas tree, deer, candy canes and wreaths. You can also see Santa and Frosty looking out the front window.

Inside there are several Christmas trees, wreaths and other Christmas decorations. The house is just bursting with celebration for the holidays.

Gift cards will be given for the winners of the The Crossings neighborhood contest and the Hunts hope to win. Only people who live in the neighborhood can vote on the winners.

“I have always loved Christmas. It’s always been my favorite holiday,” Hunt said. “It’s a celebration. It’s not just gift giving. When Jesus comes back there will be a big celebration for that. When we decorate it’s a celebration. It’s about Jesus birthday.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.