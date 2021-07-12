Diabetes Self-Management Program Classes Coming to the Area

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Diabetes Self-Management Program. Classes will begin on ZOOM on internet free for classes. Beginning on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 am and will continue once a week through October 24, 2021.

The Diabetes Self-Management Program is created for individuals and their caregivers who are dealing with Type 2 diabetes. During the 6 week workshop your will learn ways to cope with the symptoms of this type of diabetes. You will learn how to improve strength and endurance, as well as healthy eating and proper use of medication. While taking this class, you will learn better ways to control your diabetes. Through shared experiences, while taking this class, you may help others solve problems related to their diabetes.

Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.

These services are funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through a health promotion grant from EODD Area Agency on Aging and DHS Aging Services through Rural Health Projects.

Classes will be held on the ZOOM Virtual Platform. Registration is required for a class. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Please call 918-660-3171 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.