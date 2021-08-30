Department of Education opens investigation into Oklahoma school mask mandate ban

The Department of Education has opened an investigation into Oklahoma’s law banning masks in schools. Oklahoma is one of five states that will have laws investigated that ban schools from requiring masks. Others states that will be investigated are Iowa, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Several parents have spoken with the Skiatook Journal over the past few weeks and indicated that the mask mandate ban prompted them to pull their children out of public school, some for the second year, to home school instead.

The law banning mask mandates in Oklahoma schools went into effect this past July. While some school districts, such as Tulsa Public Schools, issued a statement saying that masks were “expected.” Some school districts have gone ahead with mask mandates with an opt-out option, and others have chosen to recommend mask-wearing. The law states that mask mandates could only be put in place if Governor Stitt declared another state of emergency, which Stitt said he would not do.

The state policy is in opposition to current CDC guidelines. The CDC “recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.