Department of Education opens investigation into Oklahoma school mask mandate ban

The Department of Education has opened an investigation into Oklahoma’s law banning masks in schools. Oklahoma is one of five states that will have laws investigated that ban schools from requiring masks. Others states that will be investigated are Iowa, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
Several parents have spoken with the Skiatook Journal over the past few weeks and indicated that the mask mandate ban prompted them to pull their children out of public school, some for the second year, to home school instead.
The law banning mask mandates in Oklahoma schools went into effect this past July. While some school districts, such as Tulsa Public Schools, issued a statement saying that masks were “expected.” Some school districts have gone ahead with mask mandates with an opt-out option, and others have chosen to recommend mask-wearing. The law states that mask mandates could only be put in place if Governor Stitt declared another state of emergency, which Stitt said he would not do.
The state policy is in opposition to current CDC guidelines. The CDC “recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
In their Return to Learn Plan, Skiatook Public Schools stated that masks were recommended for those not fully vaccinated. Sperry Public Schools stated in their plan that masks were highly recommended for all unvaccinated students and staff.
In a letter sent to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education, stated that with the nation experiencing significant increases in new COVID-19 cases, specifically among school-age children, and that research supports the use of masks over the nose and mouth reduces the risk of transmission, the U.S. Department of Education will open an investigation into the mask policy.
The letter states,” In light of these circumstances, OCR is concerned that Oklahoma’s restriction on schools and school districts from putting masking requirements in place may be preventing schools in Oklahoma from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe from COVID-19.”
Hofmeister has spoken out publically on several occasions about her disapproval of SB658. She recently Tweeted, “I want to see it stricken in court so schools can fulfill their legal duty to protect and provide all students an opportunity to learn more safely in person.”
Other states that have banned mask mandates but are not enforcing the policy are not a party to the investigation at this time.