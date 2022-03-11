Delaney Ward and Taylor Wise are Top of the Class

Skiatook High School’s top students of the Class of 2022 are valedictorian Delaney Ward and salutatorian Taylor Wise.

Delaney Ward plans to attend Oklahoma Christian University to major in Public Communications and Vocational Ministry this fall. Her goal is to go into youth ministry and work with teens with a special focus on teenage girls.

White attending SHS, Ward was an athletic trainer for wrestling, baseball, and football. She is the Student Council vice-president and an officer for the National Honor Society. She worked as a dockhand at Cross Timbers Marina and went on several youth mission trips.

Ward had aspirations to be the valedictorian of her class since around 7th or 8th grade. “My family has ben incredibly encouraging and supportive,” Ward said. “They have made sure I was prepared and equipped for this challenge every step of the way.”

Her favorite high school memories include making memories with her friends, pep rallies, homecoming parades, and winning three state titles in wrestling. She is looking forward to new opportunities for personal growth and making new connections with people in college.

Taylor Wise, the class salutatorian, plans to the University of Oklahoma to major in Computer Science. Her goal is to become a software engineer or data scientist.

The biggest challenge of her high school career was AP World History. “If you get through Buck’s class you can get through any class,” she said.

During hr high school career, Wise played volleyball and was the manager for tennis. She was a member of the Technology Student Association and earned the opportunity to compete at Nationals in Washington D.C. her freshman year, placing 7th in architectural design.

“My family has been there for me through all of the challenges and successes,” Wise said. “I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.