Deadline to change political party affiliation approaches

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than March 31, 2022, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

Chouteau reminds voters that no party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year.

“If we receive your request after March 31, 2022, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” Chouteau said.

Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian.

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Osage County Election Board located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or osagecounty@elections.ok.gov.

Osage County Election Board

918-287-3036

Fax: 918-287-4820

630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 929, Pawhuska, OK 74056

Regular Office Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.