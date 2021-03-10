Daylight saving time: ‘Turn and test’ to stay safe from home fires

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You can also download our free Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES Most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to escape a home fire. That’s why the Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through our Home Fire Campaign. Since launching in 2014, the national campaign has helped save at least 836 lives, including 10 in Kansas and reach more than 2.3 million people nationwide. Visit redcross.org/HomeFires to learn more about this work.