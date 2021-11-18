Dance Maker Academy to present the Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 11 and 12, 2021

Returning to Pawhuska’s beautiful Constantine Theater, Dance Maker Academy is pleased to present its fifth annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet, Dec. 11 at 7pm and Dec. 12 at 3pm.

The remarkable music of Tchaikovsky and the beauty of live ballet combine to create a living art form that is difficult to forget. From the crashing battle between the Nutcracker and his enemies to the beautiful waltz of the flowers to the parade of toys, young and old will experience the excitement as Dance Maker Academy performs this holiday classic choreographed and directed by Jenna Smith LaViolette after Pavel Rotaru at The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. This joyous classic will leave you with cherished memories for years to come.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, the Osage Foundation, Osage Casinos, Jerry and Marlene Mosley, Will and Anne Baker, Artists of Indian America and many others for helping us continue the legacy of ballet in the Osage, and we look forward to others joining our efforts,” LaViolette said.