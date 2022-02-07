COVID hospitalizations high as ever in Oklahoma, but four promising trends spur optimism

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospitalizations remain nearly as high as ever, but four promising trends have a local doctor optimistic about the next few months — not withstanding usual caveats.

New cases, positivity rates and hospital admissions are declining, according to data from a Tulsa-based health information exchange that also show lengths of hospital stays decreasing generally.

"Barring another new variant — which we've already heard about coming — I'm optimistic for the next few months," said Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network. "And ... at about this time last year we also hit a lull for several months before a bit of a bump in April and then the delta variant hit us in the summer.

"So I'm going to be watching with bated breath to see if there's any seasonality here."

Oklahoma didn't touch low levels of COVID-19 spread in 2021 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state stayed in the substantial or high transmission categories for three-fourths of the year, according to federal data.

From mid-April to early July, Oklahoma saw moderate transmission levels after the winter surge but before delta’s arrival.