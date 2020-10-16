COVID cases start to see slight stability in Oklahoma

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 30 in Skiatook with 52 active cases. Sperry added 9 new cases and has 16 active cases. Osage County added 79 cases in the past week. There are 14,339 active cases in the state and 4,584,620 in the country as of October 16, 2020.
Oklahoma is 9th in the nation for new cases and 8th in the nation for COVID positivity according to the latest Coronavirus Task Force report. Oklahoma moved down into the orange zone after spending 13th straight weeks in the red zone.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 9th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the orange zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 8.0% and 10.0%, with the 8th highest rate in the country.”
“79% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 48% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says.
“During the week of Sep 28 Oct 4, 12% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID 19 case, 23% had at least one new staff COVID 19 case, and 5% had at least one new resident COVID 19 death. Oklahoma had 190 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 100 per 100,000,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 386 as of October 9, up from 356 a week ago. 334 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 134 cases, up from 125 last week with 113 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 1,083 confirmed cases and 175 active cases. Collinsville has 64 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 79 new cases and now has 1,285 confirmed cases, up from 1,206 last week, 13 deaths and 1,132 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 20,102, up from 18,812 last week, 183 deaths and 17,564 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 105,308 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 97,088. There have been 1,154 deaths up from 1,044 last week, and 89,815 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 793 people hospitalized.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 7,979,709 and 217,692 deaths, up from 212,762 deaths last week.
This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and four counties moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
Halloween Guidelines
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its guidance for people planning for Halloween and other fall festivities this holiday season as some traditional celebrations do not allow for proper social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a multitude of ways people can safely enjoy the holiday season this year, and connect with loved ones without putting anyone in unnecessary risk,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. “Celebrate, but celebrate wisely, and continue following the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”
Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread and is encouraged. If you have COVID-19 – or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 – you should not participate in in-person Halloween or fall festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Guidance for those who plan to celebrate Halloween includes: avoid crowded parties and indoor haunted houses; group activities should be limited to fewer than 10 people; trick-or-treating should be done in outdoor environments only; and a costume mask is not an acceptable substitute for a cloth mask.
For those who wish to hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters, consider preparing individual goodie bags for touch-free, grab-and-go trick-or-treating.
In-person gatherings with people outside your household pose varying levels of risk. Event organizers and attendees should consider the risk of virus spread based on event size and use of mitigation strategies, as outlined in CDC guidance on Considerations for Events and Gatherings.
For those planning to host a holiday celebration, you should assess current COVID-19 alert levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel, or limit the number of attendees. County specific information can be found online: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/covid-19-alert-system.
School-sponsored Halloween activities should be held outdoor and staggered by grade.
Safer Halloween activities for people to consider include:
- Pumpkin carving or decorating outside with members of your household.
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.
- Organizing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
- Hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest.
- Halloween movie night with members of your household.
A full list of Halloween guidance is available on the coronavirus.health.ok.gov dashboard in the Resources and Recommendations section.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.