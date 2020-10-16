COVID cases start to see slight stability in Oklahoma

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 386 as of October 9, up from 356 a week ago. 334 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 134 cases, up from 125 last week with 113 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 1,083 confirmed cases and 175 active cases. Collinsville has 64 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 79 new cases and now has 1,285 confirmed cases, up from 1,206 last week, 13 deaths and 1,132 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 20,102, up from 18,812 last week, 183 deaths and 17,564 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 105,308 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 97,088. There have been 1,154 deaths up from 1,044 last week, and 89,815 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 793 people hospitalized.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 7,979,709 and 217,692 deaths, up from 212,762 deaths last week.

This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and four counties moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.