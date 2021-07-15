COVID cases on the rise again in Oklahoma due to Delta variant

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as the Delta variant spreads. Over the past two weeks, the number of cases week over week has more than doubled in Oklahoma.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 8 in Skiatook with 26 active cases. Sperry added 7 new cases in the past week and has 13 active cases. There are 3,458 active cases in the state as of July 14, 2021.

There are 33,914,880 cases reported in the United States and 607,771 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,781 up from 1,773 a week ago. 1,755 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.

Sperry added 5 new cases and has 659 with 647 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 171 active cases, Collinsville has 68. The city of Tulsa has 1,261 active cases.