COVID-19 Vaccines Create Eligibility Confusion for Blood Donors Vaccinated donors encouraged to give to meet ongoing need

While recent vaccinations have brought hope to many, they've also brought confusion from donors about how receiving the COVID vaccine affects blood donation eligibility.

Individuals who receive the most common COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – are eligible to donate blood and platelets with no waiting time.

Vaccine-related confusion – in conjunction with higher hospital usage due to COVID-19 patients – has created an ongoing need for blood and platelet donations. Now nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Blood Institute is issuing a renewed call for blood and platelet donors.

"The health of our donors is an integral part of our life-saving mission,"

said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "As more Oklahomans are vaccinated, it is important for them to know they're eligible to give blood and platelets, even the same day they receive their vaccination. As the pandemic persists, the impact on the community blood supply continues as well—so we urge healthy adults, age sixteen and up, to make blood donation a priority."