COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Thru at Osage Nation Civic Center Feb. 6

The WZZHC will be hosting a COVID-19 drive thru event on Saturday 2/06/2021 at the ON Civic Center (1449 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK 74056) from 10 am - 2 pm.

This COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Thru is for 55+ Native WZZHC patients/eligible patients (you are eligible to be a patient at the WZZHC if you have a CDIB card/Member of a federally recognized Tribe). All 55+ people getting vaccinated at this drive-thru event will need to have an updated ACTIVE health chart at the WZZHC.

If you need to establish your chart or update (re-activate) your chart you can access the ONHS "New Patient Application" using the following link: https://s3.amazonaws.com/osagenation-nsn.gov/files/departments/WZZ-Health-Center/2021_0107_ONHS_WZZHC_New_Patient_Application.pdf

If you do not fall in the 55+ Native age group you can still sign-up to be placed on our COVID-19 Waitlist for which our COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Clerks will call you to schedule your vaccination when your criteria/age group comes up. You can signup for the COVID-19 Vaccine waitlist using the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ONHS_WZZHC_COVID19_Vaccine_Waitlist_GeneralTribalPopulation

For questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine you can call our WZZHC COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 918-287-0076 or email ONHS Email: onhs.wzzhc@osagenation-nsn.gov

