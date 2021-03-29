 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccinations do not affect blood donation eligibility

OBI logo

As Oklahoma prepares to open vaccination availability to all adults, Oklahoma Blood Institute is reminding the public that there is no wait to donate blood or blood products after receiving the most common COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Those who have been vaccinated can give blood immediately, assuming they’re feeling well.

"Donation rates have dropped as more Oklahomans receive the vaccine," said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "We’re concerned that potential donors believe they are not eligible to give, which is not true. Although our state's blood supply remains stable, we need more donors to give now to make sure we have a healthy supply of blood on the shelf when needed.”

Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. A donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.

Interview footage of Dr. Armitage and Dr. Tuan Le, chief medical officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute, is available here for download and use. B-roll is also included for your use.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the 6th-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities. For more information, visit obi.org.

