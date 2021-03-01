COVID-19 one year later: Americans step up to address families’ urgent needs

WHAT IS RED CROSS MONTH For nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through its lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers.

They include people like Carolyn Harpole, a mental health volunteer who has volunteered to provide emotional support, psychological first aid and referrals to community assistance for families coping with disasters during the pandemic.

When her brother became ill with the virus, Harpole and a family member started looking for resources. She quickly realized there were very few available.

“I realized when my brother became ill that there were not very many resources available to help those affected by the virus,” said Harpole. “When I heard about the Virtual Family Assistance Center, I signed up to work.”

Harpole continued, “I believe the VFAC is extremely essential in helping to support individuals and families through this crises.”