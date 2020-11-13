COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million in the US

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 48 in Skiatook with 80 active cases. Sperry added 18 new cases and has 28 active cases. Osage County added 139 cases in the past week. There are 24,091 active cases in the state and 6,259,142 in the country as of November 13, 2020.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 22nd highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 11th highest rate in the country,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report from November 8, 2020.
“90% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 83% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. “Oklahoma had 259 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 209 per 100,000.”
“During the week of Oct 26 - Nov 1, 15% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 28% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 5% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 531 as of November 13, up from 483 a week ago. 451 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 185 cases, up from 167 last week with 157 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 264 active cases. Collinsville has 135 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 139 new cases and now has 1,624 confirmed cases, up from 1,485 last week, one additional death for a total of 17 deaths and 1,416 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 26,064, up from 22,983 last week, 233 deaths and 22,280 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 147,358 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 131,751 There have been 1,493 deaths up from 1,429 last week, and 121,774 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.8% There are currently 1,279 people hospitalized up from 1,025 last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 10,552,821 and 242,423 deaths, up from 234,927 deaths last week.
This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
