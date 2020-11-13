COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million in the US

Sperry has 185 cases, up from 167 last week with 157 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 264 active cases. Collinsville has 135 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 139 new cases and now has 1,624 confirmed cases, up from 1,485 last week, one additional death for a total of 17 deaths and 1,416 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 26,064, up from 22,983 last week, 233 deaths and 22,280 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 147,358 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 131,751 There have been 1,493 deaths up from 1,429 last week, and 121,774 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.8% There are currently 1,279 people hospitalized up from 1,025 last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 10,552,821 and 242,423 deaths, up from 234,927 deaths last week.

This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.