COVID-19 cases slow down locally this past week

This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Skiatook and Sperry, but the rate has slowed in new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 249 as of September 4, up from 233 a week ago. 233 have recovered. There was one additional death bring the toll to 8.

Sperry has 86 cases, up from 79 last week with 73 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 638 confirmed cases.

Osage County has 666 confirmed cases, up from 614 last week, 12 deaths and 591 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 13,923, up from 12,941 last week, 137 deaths and 12,229 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 62,040 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 56,260. There have been 846 deaths and 52,123 recovered. The rise is cases day over day is around 1.7% There are currently 518 people hospitalized.

The United States has topped six million cases with 6,150,016 and 186,790 deaths.

The Tulsa Health Department recommends parents of children returning to in-person learning to plan for possible school and/or classroom closures for quarantine. The best practices is to follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of your student as well as the faculty and staff at your child’s school.