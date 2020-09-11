COVID-19 cases see significant jump in the past week

This week, cases of COVID-19 cases jumped by 26 in Skiatook last week with 38 active cases. Sperry added 10 new cases and has 18 active cases. There are 9,371 active cases in the state and 3,801,274 in the country as of September 11, 2020.
Oklahoma is 4th in the nation COVID positivity and 9th in new cases according to the latest Coronaviruus Task Force report. The reports puts Oklahoma in the red zone for the 9th straight week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 275 as of September 4, up from 249 a week ago. 237 have recovered. There number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 96 cases, up from 86 last week with 78 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 700 confirmed cases, up 62 cases from last week.
Osage County has 724 confirmed cases, up from 666 last week, 13 deaths and 638 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 134,891, up from 13,923 last week, 144 deaths and 13,122 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 67,642 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 62,040. There have been 888 deaths and 57,383 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.5% There are currently 509 people hospitalized.
The United States has topped six million cases with 6,396,551 and 191,766 deaths.
The Tulsa Health Department recommends parents of children returning to in-person learning to plan for possible school and/or classroom closures for quarantine. The best practices is to follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of your student as well as the faculty and staff at your child’s school.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa County. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation and Isolation Recommendations:
Don’t send your children to school if they are sick.
If you’re waiting on a test result for your child, particularly if your child is sick or has been exposed to another positive case, you must isolate your child at home until the test result comes back negative. The Tulsa Health Department continues to provide testing by appointment only.
If a parent or other household member has been tested for COVID-19, and is awaiting results, keep your child home from school until the household member receives the results of their test.
If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).
If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.
If you have received a positive result from a lab, do not wait on a contact tracer to call you. You must isolate at home.
Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
