COVID-19 cases see significant jump in the past week

This week, cases of COVID-19 cases jumped by 26 in Skiatook last week with 38 active cases. Sperry added 10 new cases and has 18 active cases. There are 9,371 active cases in the state and 3,801,274 in the country as of September 11, 2020.

Oklahoma is 4th in the nation COVID positivity and 9th in new cases according to the latest Coronaviruus Task Force report. The reports puts Oklahoma in the red zone for the 9th straight week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 275 as of September 4, up from 249 a week ago. 237 have recovered. There number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 96 cases, up from 86 last week with 78 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 700 confirmed cases, up 62 cases from last week.

Osage County has 724 confirmed cases, up from 666 last week, 13 deaths and 638 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 134,891, up from 13,923 last week, 144 deaths and 13,122 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 67,642 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 62,040. There have been 888 deaths and 57,383 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.5% There are currently 509 people hospitalized.

The United States has topped six million cases with 6,396,551 and 191,766 deaths.