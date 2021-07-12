 Skip to main content
Contest Period for the Fire District Filing Closed Friday, July 9, 2021
Contest Period for the Fire District Filing Closed Friday, July 9, 2021

The Osage County Election Board closed the contest for filing for the Fire Districts for Osage County on Friday, July 9, 2021.

The following candidates filed in their respective seats:

 

Black Dog Fire District

Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term – Monia Murphy

Seat #2 – 5 year term – Charles D. Musgrove

Country Corner Fire District

Seat #2 – 3 year unexpired term – Jeff Sherrill

Seat #3 – 4 year unexpired term

Seat #4 – 5 year term – Dusty Corter

Green Country Fire District

Seat #2 – 5 year term – David D. Ensminger

Morgan’s Corner Fire District

 

Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term – J.T. Brady

Seat #2 – 5 year term – Mark Gulick

Seat #3 – 1 year unexpired term – Colt Herren

Seat #4 – 2 year unexpired term – Ken Duckworth

For more election related information, call the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit our website at www.osage.okcounties.org .

