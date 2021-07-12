Contest Period for the Fire District Filing Closed Friday, July 9, 2021

The Osage County Election Board closed the contest for filing for the Fire Districts for Osage County on Friday, July 9, 2021.
The following candidates filed in their respective seats:
Black Dog Fire District
Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term – Monia Murphy
Seat #2 – 5 year term – Charles D. Musgrove
Country Corner Fire District
Seat #2 – 3 year unexpired term – Jeff Sherrill
Seat #3 – 4 year unexpired term
Seat #4 – 5 year term – Dusty Corter
Green Country Fire District
Seat #2 – 5 year term – David D. Ensminger
Morgan’s Corner Fire District
Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term – J.T. Brady
Seat #2 – 5 year term – Mark Gulick
Seat #3 – 1 year unexpired term – Colt Herren
Seat #4 – 2 year unexpired term – Ken Duckworth
For more election related information, call the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit our website at www.osage.okcounties.org .