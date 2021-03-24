Congressman Lucas Kicks Off 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Washington, D.C.- The office of Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) is now accepting student entries for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The Artistic Discovery competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, is a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district- including Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District.

The competition is open to all high school students (grades 9 -12) who live in or attend school in the Third District. The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from other participating congressional districts for a full calendar year.

In order to continue to responsibly practice social distancing, this year's Congressional Art Competition will be held virtually. The deadline for entries is Friday, April 23, 2021.

For more information and official entry forms and contest rules, please visit lucas.house.gov/services/art-competition or contact Allison Litterell at (405) 373-1958.