Community Calendar September 15-21

9.16

Third Thursday in the Park

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park.

9.18

VFW Country Breakfast

The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).

Hillside Farmer’s Market

The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

