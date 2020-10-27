 Skip to main content
Community Calendar October 28 - November 3

Community Calendar October 28 - November 3

Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain

10.31

Halloween

Sperry Trunk or Treat

The Town of Sperry will be holding their annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. There are some guidelines that must be followed: All children over the age of 4 and adults must wear a mask.

Those with candy and/or treats to hand out must do the following: Candy must be pre-wrapped. No homemade foods allowed. All candy must be in either 3 or -8 oz paper cup or a small Ziplock bag to hand to the child. Children are NOT to grab candy from a bowl. ALL handlers of candy must wear a mask AND gloves.

Please do not let your child loiter or gather in large groups – parents must enforce proper social distancing guidelines. Please only ONE trip down main street so that everyone has an opportunity to get candy.

11.1

Daylight Savings Time Ends

11.3

Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general election.

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

Breaking News