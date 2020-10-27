Community Calendar October 28 - November 3

10.31

Halloween

Sperry Trunk or Treat

The Town of Sperry will be holding their annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. There are some guidelines that must be followed: All children over the age of 4 and adults must wear a mask.

Those with candy and/or treats to hand out must do the following: Candy must be pre-wrapped. No homemade foods allowed. All candy must be in either 3 or -8 oz paper cup or a small Ziplock bag to hand to the child. Children are NOT to grab candy from a bowl. ALL handlers of candy must wear a mask AND gloves.

Please do not let your child loiter or gather in large groups – parents must enforce proper social distancing guidelines. Please only ONE trip down main street so that everyone has an opportunity to get candy.

11.1

Daylight Savings Time Ends

11.3

Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general election.

