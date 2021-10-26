Community Calendar October 27 - November 2

10.29
Skiatook football vs. Miami—Senior Night at 7 p.m.
Sperry football at Kansas
The Boy in the Bubble Benefit 7-10 p.m.
Rooster Pen RC is hosting a benefit at Jack of Clubs, 11907 N. 113th E. Ave., Collinsville for Robert. Robert was born with a rare immune disease called SCIDS, known as the boy in the bubble. At 25, Robert now has small cell carcinoma. He received treatment at Duke University, and the family had to keep a home there and their home in Skiatook. Fortunately, they are back home while Robert continues chemo. Between the normal household bills and medical bills, this family needs all the help they can get! There will be a taco bar, karaoke contest, costume contest, silent auction, raffle and 50/50 tickets!
For more information call Rooster Pen Salty at (918) 707-0261 or Rooster Pen Fireball at (918) 892-6583.
10.30
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.
10.31
Halloween
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
Reoccuring Events (copy)
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department