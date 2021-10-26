Community Calendar October 27 - November 2

Rooster Pen RC is hosting a benefit at Jack of Clubs, 11907 N. 113th E. Ave., Collinsville for Robert. Robert was born with a rare immune disease called SCIDS, known as the boy in the bubble. At 25, Robert now has small cell carcinoma. He received treatment at Duke University, and the family had to keep a home there and their home in Skiatook. Fortunately, they are back home while Robert continues chemo. Between the normal household bills and medical bills, this family needs all the help they can get! There will be a taco bar, karaoke contest, costume contest, silent auction, raffle and 50/50 tickets!