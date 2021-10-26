 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Calendar October 27 - November 2
0 Comments

Community Calendar October 27 - November 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain

10.29

Skiatook football vs. Miami—Senior Night at 7 p.m.

Sperry football at Kansas

The Boy in the Bubble Benefit 7-10 p.m.

Rooster Pen RC is hosting a benefit at Jack of Clubs, 11907 N. 113th E. Ave., Collinsville for Robert. Robert was born with a rare immune disease called SCIDS, known as the boy in the bubble. At 25, Robert now has small cell carcinoma. He received treatment at Duke University, and the family had to keep a home there and their home in Skiatook. Fortunately, they are back home while Robert continues chemo. Between the normal household bills and medical bills, this family needs all the help they can get! There will be a taco bar, karaoke contest, costume contest, silent auction, raffle and 50/50 tickets!

For more information call Rooster Pen Salty at (918) 707-0261 or Rooster Pen Fireball at (918) 892-6583.

10.30

Hillside Farmer’s Market

The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.

10.31

Halloween

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

0 Comments

Reoccuring Events (copy)

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News