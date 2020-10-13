Community Calendar October 14-20

10.14
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
10.15
Fall Break—Skiatook Public Schools Tallgrass Music Festival
The Tallgrass Music Festival will be held from 6-8 p.m. for open stage night. The festival grounds are located at 3020 W. 133rd Street North, Skiatook, behind the Sports Complex.
10.16
Fall Break—Skiatook and Sperry Public Schools
Tallgrass Music Festival
The Tallgrass Music Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. with local bluegrass bands. The festival grounds are located at 3020 W. 133rd Street North, Skiatook, behind the Sports Complex.
10.17
Tallgrass Music Festival
The Tallgrass Music Festival will be held from 1-10 p.m. with local bluegrass bands. The festival grounds are located at 3020 W. 133rd Street North, Skiatook, behind the Sports Complex.
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.
10.19
Fall Break—Sperry Public Schools
Follow me on Twitter
@SkiatookJournal.
Reoccuring Events
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!