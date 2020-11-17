Community Calendar November 18-24

11.19
Antique Depot Christmas Open House
The Antique Depot will be hosting their annual Christmas Open House from 5-8 p.m. with refreshments and door prizes. 2196 W. Rogers Blvd.
11.21
VFW Country Breakfast
The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N.. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
11.23
No School—Thanksgiving Break
11.24
No School—Thanksgiving Break
Reoccuring Events
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department
