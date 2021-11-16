 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Calendar November 17-23
0 Comments

Community Calendar November 17-23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain

11.20

VFW Country Breakfast

The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).

11.21

Thanksgiving Service at Skiatook 1st Assembly

There will be a Skiatook Community Thanksgiving Service at Skiatook 1st Assembly 1500 S. Osage St. hosted by Skiatook pastors and churches on November 21st at 6 p.m. All churches are welcome to come and fellowship with us as we give Praise and Thanksgiving to Our Lord and Savior.

11.22

No School—Thanksgiving Break—Skiatook Public Schools only

Coffee with a Cop

Join us on the 3rd Monday of the Month at 8:30 a.m. at Skiatook First Baptist Church as we Enjoy Coffee, Donuts & Conversation with our Local Law Enforcement. Together, our law enforcement, citizens & community leaders are building bridges where needed.

11.23

No School—

Thanksgiving Break

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

0 Comments

Reoccuring Events (copy)

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12-1 p.m. First Baptist Church, Oak St.
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News