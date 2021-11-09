 Skip to main content
Community Calendar November 10-16
Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain

11.10

Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch

Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.

11.11

Veteran’s Day

2nd Grade Veterans Day Program

The 2nd grade will present their annual veterans day program at 1:00 p.m. in the Skiatook High School auditorium.

Sperry Town Meeting

6 p.m. at 115 N. Cincinnati, Sperry

11.13

Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive

Join the Skiatook Masonic Lodge at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 13 on the Bloodmobile in front of the Skiatook Community Building (220 S. Broadway St.). Successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt.

Annual Veterans Day Parade

The Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Posts 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 present the annual Veterans Day Parade to honor all veterans of the armed forces of the United States. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and take the traditional parade route. For more information, see this article on page 1.

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

Reoccuring Events (copy)

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12-1 p.m. First Baptist Church, Oak St.
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

