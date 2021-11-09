Community Calendar November 10-16

Join the Skiatook Masonic Lodge at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 13 on the Bloodmobile in front of the Skiatook Community Building (220 S. Broadway St.). Successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt.

The Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Posts 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 present the annual Veterans Day Parade to honor all veterans of the armed forces of the United States. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and take the traditional parade route. For more information, see this article on page 1.