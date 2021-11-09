Community Calendar November 10-16

11.10
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
11.11
Veteran’s Day
2nd Grade Veterans Day Program
The 2nd grade will present their annual veterans day program at 1:00 p.m. in the Skiatook High School auditorium.
Sperry Town Meeting
6 p.m. at 115 N. Cincinnati, Sperry
11.13
Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive
Join the Skiatook Masonic Lodge at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 13 on the Bloodmobile in front of the Skiatook Community Building (220 S. Broadway St.). Successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt.
Annual Veterans Day Parade
The Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Posts 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 present the annual Veterans Day Parade to honor all veterans of the armed forces of the United States. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and take the traditional parade route. For more information, see this article on page 1.
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|2nd and 4th Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|First Baptist Church, Oak St.
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department