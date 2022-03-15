Community Calendar March 16-22

3.17

St. Patrick’s Day

3.19

VFW Country Breakfast

The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).

3.22

Coffee with a Cop

Join us on the 3rd Monday of the Month at 8:30 a.m. at Skiatook First Baptist Church as we Enjoy Coffee, Donuts & Conversation with our Local Law Enforcement. Together, our law enforcement, citizens & community leaders are building bridges where needed.

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

