Community Calendar March 16-22

3.17
St. Patrick’s Day
3.19
VFW Country Breakfast
The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
3.22
Coffee with a Cop
Join us on the 3rd Monday of the Month at 8:30 a.m. at Skiatook First Baptist Church as we Enjoy Coffee, Donuts & Conversation with our Local Law Enforcement. Together, our law enforcement, citizens & community leaders are building bridges where needed.
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|2nd and 4th Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|First Baptist Church, Oak St.
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department