Community Calendar July 14-20

7.14
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
7.15
Third Thursday in the Park
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park.
7.17
VFW Country Breakfast
The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N.. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.
Reoccuring Events (copy)
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department