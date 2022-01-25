Community Calendar January 26-February 1

The 2022 New Beginnings Vegetable Gardening Class is a series of 7 free classes on gardening at the Skiatook Public Library every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 pm beginning Jan 25th and running through Mar 8th. The class is taught by Kenda Woodburn who holds a Master’s in horticulture and has 25 years of experience. The class will start with selecting the best garden site and soil testing and ending with best harvest practices and a recipe exchange.