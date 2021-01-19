Community Calendar January 20-26

1.23
Movie Night at the American Legion
The Sons (S.A.L) are hosting a movie night on January 23 @ 6pm. They invite the community to join at American Legion Post 131—723 W. Rogers Blvd. They will be showing “Hacksaw Ridge.” Admission is Free but Donations are accepted. Refreshments will be provided for purchase. Please contact the American Legion Post with any further questions
Reoccuring Events
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department