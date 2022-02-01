 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Calendar February 2-8
Community Calendar February 2-8

Community Calendar
Groundhog Day

2022 New Beginnings Vegetable Gardenings Class

The 2022 New Beginnings Vegetable Gardening Class is a series of 7 free classes on gardening at the Skiatook Public Library every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 pm beginning Jan 25th and running through Mar 8th. The class is taught by Kenda Woodburn who holds a Master’s in horticulture and has 25 years of experience. The class will start with selecting the best garden site and soil testing and ending with best harvest practices and a recipe exchange.

For more information email Kenda at sugargate@yahoo.com.

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

Reoccuring Events (copy)

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12-1 p.m. First Baptist Church, Oak St.
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

