Community Calendar December 8-14

12.8
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
12.9
Sperry Town Meeting
6 p.m. at 115 N. Cincinnati, Sperry
12.11
Christmas on Main: 10 a.m. -5 p.m. — GiveAway Drawings at 4:45pm
Santa Lighting the Central Park Christmas Tree- Presented by the Skiatook Rotary Club: 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Parade: Line up at 5:30 p.m. Parade begins at at 7:00 p.m.
Santa’s Workshop: Immediately following the Parade at First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd.
Veteran’s Christmas Dinner
Skiatook VFW Post 7977 is hosting their annual Veteran’s Christmas Dinner from 6-9 p.m. at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11). All veterans and their families are invited to attend. Dinner is free.
12.13
Skiatook Board of Education Meeting
6 p.m. Education Service Center
Sperry Board of Education Meeting
6 p.m. Sperry High School Commons
12.14
Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting
6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
Reoccuring Events (copy)
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|2nd and 4th Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|First Baptist Church, Oak St.
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department