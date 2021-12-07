 Skip to main content
Community Calendar December 8-14
Lindsey Chastain

12.8

Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch

Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.

12.9

Sperry Town Meeting

6 p.m. at 115 N. Cincinnati, Sperry

12.11

Christmas on Main: 10 a.m. -5 p.m. — GiveAway Drawings at 4:45pm

Santa Lighting the Central Park Christmas Tree- Presented by the Skiatook Rotary Club: 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Parade: Line up at 5:30 p.m. Parade begins at at 7:00 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop: Immediately following the Parade at First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd.

Veteran’s Christmas Dinner

Skiatook VFW Post 7977 is hosting their annual Veteran’s Christmas Dinner from 6-9 p.m. at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11). All veterans and their families are invited to attend. Dinner is free.

12.13

Skiatook Board of Education Meeting

6 p.m. Education Service Center

Sperry Board of Education Meeting

6 p.m. Sperry High School Commons

12.14

Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting

6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway

If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.

Reoccuring Events (copy)

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12-1 p.m. First Baptist Church, Oak St.
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

