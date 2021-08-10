Community Calendar August 11-17

8.11
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
8.12
Sperry Town Meeting
6 p.m. at 115 N. Cincinnati, Sperry
8.14
Bikers and Backpacks
The 3rd annual Bikers and Backpacks for Teachers will meet at Sperry Christian Church with kickstands up at 9:30 a.m. The run will end at Riveted Church in Skiatook. All donations will support Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry schools. Donations can be made at Sperry Christian Church, 208 E. Main, Sperry, Riveted Church, 14765 N. 52nd W. Ave #6008, Skiatook, or Lakeview Learning Academy, 14816 OK-20, Skiatook. For more information e-mail Joe Coleman at jcoleman2783@gmail.com.
Indian Taco and Margarita Benefit Dinner for the Anderson Family
An Indian Taco dinner and Margarita Benefit will be held at the American Legion Post 131, 723 W. Rogers Blvd., from 4-8 pm. Dinner will include an Indian Taco, dessert, and tea or Kool-Aid. Margaritas will also be available. All proceeds will benefit the Anderson family to aid in recovery from a house fire.
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. at 206 E. 184th St. N. in Skiatook. The market includes home grown produce, crafts, artisan products, small livestock and more.
If you have a community event you would like included in the calendar, e-mail us at news@skiatookjournal.com.
Reoccuring Events
|Group
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Saturday and Sunday
|10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|Al-Anon Group Meeting
|Mondays
|7 p.m.
|Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
|Rotary Lunch
|Thursdays
|12-1 p.m.
|Luigi’s
|PAWS for Reading
|Thursdays
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry
|Thursdays
|2-6 p.m.
|Skiatook First Assembly
|Skiatook Public Schools GED class
|Tues and Thurs
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Skiatook High School Library
|Narcotics Anonymous
|Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun
|7 p.m.
|114 N. Broadway
|GUTS Groceries
|Fri
|10 A.M.
|Old Bayouth Building
|Skiatook VFW Bingo
|Fridays
|5:30 p.m.
|VFW Post 7977
|Storytime
|Wednesdays
|11 a.m.
|Skiatook Library
|Thursday Cruise Night
|Thursdays
|5:30 p.m.
|American Legion
|Skiatook Victim Support Group
|Wednesdays
|6-7 p.m.
|Skiatook Police Department