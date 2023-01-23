Community-building in Skiatook: Blue Bull Capital to restore downtown with three projects

The downtown area of Skiatook is undergoing a dramatic facelift thanks to Gabe Walker, Jason Johnson and their development company, Blue Bull Capital.

The two entrepreneurs have taken on three individual projects that promise to bring life back into the historically abandoned downtown district while providing jobs, retail opportunities and activities for the citizens of Skiatook.

Walker and Johnson both bring experience to the table when it comes to real estate development.

Walker has been in the service industry since 1999 and currently owns multiple successful businesses in different areas of development, construction and service. Meanwhile, Johnson is an experienced builder who has developed multiple communities in the Oklahoma City area before moving to Tulsa, where he continued his work as a developer and property owner. With their backgrounds combined, they founded Blue Bull Capital in 2021.

What makes their projects so special is their passion for restoring old buildings with character instead of demolishing them completely.

At 219 W. Rogers Blvd., there is a shared office space with nine individual offices — four of which remain available — while 216 W. Rogers Blvd. will house a retail space below, which has already been preleased. A high-end studio apartment will also be completed by February 2023. Finally, 214 W. Rogers Blvd. will be ready for another retail space in March 2023.

2 Nineteen, a premium shared workspace, offers businesses a unique opportunity to maximize their productivity and save costs. The space consists of nine private suites, a conference room, and multiple shared spaces perfect for co-working, teleconferencing and networking.

But why Skiatook? Walker explains, “It’s a great location as a Tulsa suburb, has beautiful lake views, and the city and community have been so willing to help us make it an even better place.

“Cleaning up downtown will give the citizens better quality of life, more options for retail providers, and the city will see a positive impact on tax revenues.”

Walker and Johnson are proud to join the company with others who are working hard to bring downtown Skiatook back to life while providing more options and amenities for its residents.