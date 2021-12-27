Column: Being successful with New Year's Resolutions

As we enter our junior year of the pandemic, I find myself looking back over the past two years collectively and not as different years. They just seem to blur together without much of a notable difference.
The New Year is always a time for resolutions and change. When the whole world is changing, taking a look at your small piece of it and making positive changes can radically help the mindset. Here are my best tips for forming new habits in 2022.
1. You can’t change everything overnight. When you try to start five different habits on January 1, you will fail unless you have the willpower of an ant. Start with just one habit, and go from there.
2. Link new habits to already formed habits. If you want to start a habit of moving every day, decide on the time that will work best for you, and find a habit that you already have around that time. Want to go for a run in the morning? Get your gear on right after or right before you brush your teeth.
3. Realize that change takes time. That first day you go for a run or pull out your yoga mat, you won’t get that far – and that’s ok. If all you do on the first day is show up dressed, that is a small success. The next day, go for a walk. Then lengthen the walk, then start running. Most habits fail because people try to do too much too soon.
4. Change your mindset. Instead of constantly thinking that your new habit is too hard, break it up into mini habits, such as putting on running shoes every morning, even if you aren’t planning to run, and find small successes. Accept that this is the new you. Realize you are now a runner, or a yoga practitioner, a person who loves the taste of water or loves to cook. Embed the new habit you want to form into your view of yourself.
Over the years, I’ve noticed asking people what their resolutions are that the most common goals are starting an exercise routine, being more grateful, drinking more water, eating healthier, and learning a new skill. That’s a lot to tackle at once. Instead, start thinking that I am mentally and physically healthy.
Create a plan. How will you achieve your goals? Want to be more grateful? Buy a notebook; even a cheap spiral notebook will do and put it where you usually are when you want to work on this habit actively.
Put the notebook on your nightstand and write three things you are grateful for right before bed. Put it next to the coffee pot and write three things in the morning. Tell one person daily you are grateful for them or actively seek ways to be the person someone else is grateful for. Consider other ways to interact with being grateful to embed those thoughts into your daily routine.
Want to be healthier? Make it easy. Prepare some vegetables right after you get back from grocery shopping to make them easy to grab as a snack. Plan your meals each week and make sure you have the ingredients on hand. Make healthy meals ahead and have them ready for busy days or choose meals that are quick to prepare. Layout your workout clothes the night before.
If you start slowly with one mini habit at a time and change your mindset, you will find that you can be much more successful in keeping those New Year’s resolutions. Throughout the month of January, I’ll be offering more tips and tricks for a healthy mind and body.