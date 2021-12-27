Column: Being successful with New Year's Resolutions

As we enter our junior year of the pandemic, I find myself looking back over the past two years collectively and not as different years. They just seem to blur together without much of a notable difference.

The New Year is always a time for resolutions and change. When the whole world is changing, taking a look at your small piece of it and making positive changes can radically help the mindset. Here are my best tips for forming new habits in 2022.

1. You can’t change everything overnight. When you try to start five different habits on January 1, you will fail unless you have the willpower of an ant. Start with just one habit, and go from there.

2. Link new habits to already formed habits. If you want to start a habit of moving every day, decide on the time that will work best for you, and find a habit that you already have around that time. Want to go for a run in the morning? Get your gear on right after or right before you brush your teeth.