Columbine Survivor Craig Scott speaks in Skiatook about bullying

Crag Scott spoke to students, parents, and the community on November 30, 2021. He also spoke to students at Newman Middle School during school earlier in the day.

Craig Scott was a witness to the horrific school shooting that occurred at Columbine High School in 1999 and is the brother of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine shootings.

Scott was 16 in 1999 and in the library with two friends he heard gunfire outside the window. He didn't know that his sister and best friend was the first victim. Scott and his friends took cover under a table in the library after a teacher told them two gunmen were walking down the hall shooting students, teachers, and staff.

The gunmen entered the library and began shooting. Both of Scott's friends were shot and killed in front of him. Scott survived by pretending to be dead.

Scott now travels to schools around the country and talks to students and parents about Rachel’s challenge and bullying. Rachel's Challenge is an organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization, led by Darrell Scott and his wife Sandy.