Columbine Survivor Craig Scott speaks in Skiatook about bullying

Crag Scott spoke to students, parents, and the community on November 30, 2021. He also spoke to students at Newman Middle School during school earlier in the day.
Craig Scott was a witness to the horrific school shooting that occurred at Columbine High School in 1999 and is the brother of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine shootings.
Scott was 16 in 1999 and in the library with two friends he heard gunfire outside the window. He didn't know that his sister and best friend was the first victim. Scott and his friends took cover under a table in the library after a teacher told them two gunmen were walking down the hall shooting students, teachers, and staff.
The gunmen entered the library and began shooting. Both of Scott's friends were shot and killed in front of him. Scott survived by pretending to be dead.
Scott now travels to schools around the country and talks to students and parents about Rachel’s challenge and bullying. Rachel's Challenge is an organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization, led by Darrell Scott and his wife Sandy.
The Rachel’s Challenge website states, “It doesn’t have to be this way. Creating a school climate less susceptible to harassment, bullying and violence is possible. We see it happening in socioeconomically and demographically diverse schools across North America every day.”
This year, Scott brought his new program Pain into Purpose: Turning Tragedy into Triumph. Scott says that out of tragedy came triumph as he turned a negative situation into a positive message that he now shares across the country.
Scott said, "At Rachel’s Challenge, we create change. We know that hope is the antidote to fear. We know that kindness is contagious, that compassion connects us, that empathy can end isolation. We teach these positive tools and skills to address the causes of school violence and self-harm directly at the source: we don’t treat the symptoms; we cure the disease."
He continued, "
Starting with her example, we show what kindness looks like; what it feels like. We teach simple and easy ways to reach out and connect to each other emotionally. We model positive behavior that is compassionate and empathetic. Some call it social emotional learning. We call it life-changing. Because when we can see it, we can create it. It’s amazing how far a little kindness can go."
Scott has spoken the Skiatook students and the community for several years.
