Collinsville unveils plans for new large-scale commercial development

Collinsville will soon be home to a new shopping center.

City staff is eyeing a plot of land at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 75 to develop a large-scale commercial property called the Shoppes at Cooper Ranch.

The project will offer two 15,600-square-foot facilities for different retail businesses to lease, which comes as part of the community’s ongoing expansion efforts in recent years.

“Collinsville is on a trajectory of growth,” said Jessi Stringer, city planner, “so developments such as this support our goal to help Collinsville reach its highest potential as we experience these waves of growth, such as that in the housing market.”

A spacious restaurant area offering indoor and outdoor dining is included in the current project plans for the Shoppes, along with a large office space to accommodate small businesses and organizations offering medical services.

The property will also play host to 11 acres of lots for sale to those companies interested in building their own facility on location. Additionally, the site will feature several mini storage units for local residents to use.