Cold weather snaps can break your pipes and burst your budget
Cold weather snaps can break your pipes and burst your budget

State Farm recently released a the top 10 states for frozen pipe damage throughout 2021 and Oklahoma was number 3. The average cost of a homeowners insurance claim for frozen pipes was $16,000 during 2021 and State Farm alone paid an estimated $12 million for damages.

Pipes that freeze and then subsequently burst can cause damage far beyond simple water and pipe damage. Frozen pipes can damage drywall, foundations, floors, toilets, electrical systems, and personal items and repairs can take weeks or months to finish.

Most of the time, frozen pipes are preventable through a few simple steps that only take a couple of minutes:

  1. Leave cabinet doors open.
  2. Let the faucets drip.

Keeping cabinet doors open allows for airflow from the room to help keep pipes warm. In addition, opening a faucet to allow a slow drip, keeps warmer water flowing through the pipes. Moving water is more difficult to freeze. Additionally, an open faucet will act as a release, helping prevent the pressure from building up inside the pipe, which leads it to burst.

Keeping trees trimmed, sealing air leaks allowing cold air inside, and disconnecting outside garden hoses are also helps prevent frozen pipes. 

If your pipes do freeze, shut of the water at the main line leading into your home and turn on your faucets to reduce the pressure on the pipes and reduce damage when they thaw out. 
 
State Farm recommends using a local plumber to repair any damage. 
 
"If your home has damage from frozen and burst pipes, always use a local plumber that has community roots," said local State Farm agent Beverly Taylor. "Sometimes storm chasers can come into town but their work may be guaranteed. We can help you with referrals if you need one."
