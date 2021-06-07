Coach Robert Park Inducted Into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Sperry High School Wrestling coach Robert Park recently received the “Lifetime Service to Wrestling” Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Nominated by the Oklahoma Chapter, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame noted that Coach Park has “a special place in the heritage of the sport,” and that he is providing “your family, friends and wrestling fans…a respectable name and reputation for serving a sport we all consider worthy of passing on to future generations.”

Coach Park will be officially welcomed into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Chapter as a “member of the Class of 2021.”

Sperry Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles said of this recognition, “Congratulations go to Coach Park for his leadership and professionalism in continuing Sperry’s tradition of having outstanding coaches. As the third Sperry coach inducted into the coaching Hall of Fame, this recognition speaks volumes for him and the Sperry Pirate athletic program.”