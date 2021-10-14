Coach Robert Park inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, Sperry High School Wrestling Coach Robert Park was officially made part of an elite group of individuals.

As part of a ceremony in Oklahoma City honoring Coach Park and a small group of others receiving national recognition, Coach Park was presented with a plaque commemorating his induction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in recognition of his lifetime service to the sport of wrestling.

Family and community members, former students and wrestlers, members of the Sperry Board of Education, and current and past colleagues from his 30-plus years teaching and coaching at Sperry were on hand to share this momentous occasion with Coach Park.

“I am glad that I was able to be here for this moment in Coach Park’s distinguished career,” Sperry School Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles said of the ceremony. “There are few coaches in the state who have received such national recognition. And what makes this all the more a rare occurrence is the fact that today, Coach Park becomes the third Sperry coach to achieve Hall of Fame status.”