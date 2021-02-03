Co-workers, friends, strangers pay tribute to slain Sand Springs woman, children at vigil

He said the killings “are devastating to our community.”

“We just want to be here to offer support and to pray for healing and hope,” Gunn said before the vigil began.

He said members of his congregation had gone to Sunburst Estates to offer to pray with residents who were affected by the tragedy, many of whom have children who had played with River and Piper.

Then Smith’s co-workers took the microphone one by one to tell stories of their friend and shift manager’s kindness and compassion.

One said Smith was often the only co-worker who would laugh at her jokes.

Another remembered a time when Smith, pregnant with Piper, was nonetheless supportive of her as she suffered with her own morning sickness.

While music played, those gathered released balloons into the sky. The colored orbs were quickly carried aloft by a blustery wind, perhaps gone too soon for many in attendance, just as they said was the case with Smith and her daughters.

Gunn encouraged the crowd not to spend too much time asking why and what if, however.

“Don’t dwell there too long,” he said, adding instead that they should reach for more helpful questions, such as “What does this mean for me?” and “How do I move forward?”

