'Climatological anomaly on steroids': Oklahoma has warmest December on record

Oklahoma had the warmest December on record last month, with average high and low temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal, the state climatologist said Monday.
“In what could best be described as a climatological anomaly on steroids, Oklahoma soared to its warmest December on record, besting the previous mark by more than 5 degrees,” state climatologist Gary McManus said.
“It was a remarkable display of muscle by Mother Nature that saw the statewide average temperature finish more than 10 degrees above normal as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet.
“For some perspective, the next nine warmest Decembers all reside within 2 degrees of each other. No other calendar month in Oklahoma has such a large spread between the top two marks,” he said.
The statewide average temperature finished at 50.4 degrees — 10.3 degrees above normal and easily surpassing the previous top mark of 45.1 degrees from both 1931 and 1965.
Many individual locations across the state set similar temperature records, McManus said.
Tulsa’s 52.2 degrees eclipsed 1931’s record 47.3 degrees, and Oklahoma City’s 50.7 degrees topped its previous record of 48.7 degrees in 1965.
Oklahoma City’s and Tulsa’s records date back to 1890 and 1905, respectively.
The Mesonet recorded highs of at least 70 degrees on 25 separate days in December and at least 80 degrees on 13 days, he said.
“The month’s highest reading of 89 degrees at Grandfield (in southwestern Oklahoma) on the 24th is the highest December temperature recorded by the Mesonet since its temperature records began in 1997 and ninth highest compared to longer running cooperative network data that extends back to the early 1870s,” McManus said.
The month’s statewide average precipitation total was 0.95 inches, 1.16 inches below normal, ranking as the 34th driest December on record.
“That statistic is bolstered by decent moisture across far eastern Oklahoma, but most of the western two-thirds of the state experienced an alarming lack of precipitation. Nineteen of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded no precipitation for the month, and an additional 33 received a quarter-inch or less,” McManus said.
Tulsa had 1.53 inches of rain in December, about an inch below the 2.43 average for the month.
The city ended the year with a total of 37.33 inches of precipitation, also below the yearly average of 40.96 inches.
Tulsa officially received a trace of snow on Sunday — Jan. 2 — but no snow in December. Last year, 5.7 inches of snow fell in December in Tulsa. The city averages 8.7 inches of snow per year.
January’s average high temperature in Tulsa is 48.9 degrees, with 1.63 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow on average.
Statewide, December also was notable for unusually strong winds that weren’t related to thunderstorms in the middle of the month.
“Widespread nonthunderstorm wind gusts of 60-80 mph across western Oklahoma on Dec. 15 fanned flames into the western sides of Guymon, forcing evacuations,” McManus said.
“Dust storms closed roads in the Panhandle due to poor visibility, producing images right out of the Dust Bowl era.”
The Climate Prediction Center‘s monthly outlook for January has most of Oklahoma with equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and the western two-thirds of the state with below-normal amounts of precipitation.
