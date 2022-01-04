 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Climatological anomaly on steroids': Oklahoma has warmest December on record
0 Comments
topical

'Climatological anomaly on steroids': Oklahoma has warmest December on record

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma had the warmest December on record last month, with average high and low temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal, the state climatologist said Monday.

“In what could best be described as a climatological anomaly on steroids, Oklahoma soared to its warmest December on record, besting the previous mark by more than 5 degrees,” state climatologist Gary McManus said.

“It was a remarkable display of muscle by Mother Nature that saw the statewide average temperature finish more than 10 degrees above normal as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet.

“For some perspective, the next nine warmest Decembers all reside within 2 degrees of each other. No other calendar month in Oklahoma has such a large spread between the top two marks,” he said.

The statewide average temperature finished at 50.4 degrees — 10.3 degrees above normal and easily surpassing the previous top mark of 45.1 degrees from both 1931 and 1965.

Many individual locations across the state set similar temperature records, McManus said.

Tulsa’s 52.2 degrees eclipsed 1931’s record 47.3 degrees, and Oklahoma City’s 50.7 degrees topped its previous record of 48.7 degrees in 1965.

Oklahoma City’s and Tulsa’s records date back to 1890 and 1905, respectively.

The Mesonet recorded highs of at least 70 degrees on 25 separate days in December and at least 80 degrees on 13 days, he said.

“The month’s highest reading of 89 degrees at Grandfield (in southwestern Oklahoma) on the 24th is the highest December temperature recorded by the Mesonet since its temperature records began in 1997 and ninth highest compared to longer running cooperative network data that extends back to the early 1870s,” McManus said.

The month’s statewide average precipitation total was 0.95 inches, 1.16 inches below normal, ranking as the 34th driest December on record.

“That statistic is bolstered by decent moisture across far eastern Oklahoma, but most of the western two-thirds of the state experienced an alarming lack of precipitation. Nineteen of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded no precipitation for the month, and an additional 33 received a quarter-inch or less,” McManus said.

Tulsa had 1.53 inches of rain in December, about an inch below the 2.43 average for the month.

The city ended the year with a total of 37.33 inches of precipitation, also below the yearly average of 40.96 inches.

Tulsa officially received a trace of snow on Sunday — Jan. 2 — but no snow in December. Last year, 5.7 inches of snow fell in December in Tulsa. The city averages 8.7 inches of snow per year.

January’s average high temperature in Tulsa is 48.9 degrees, with 1.63 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow on average.

Statewide, December also was notable for unusually strong winds that weren’t related to thunderstorms in the middle of the month.

“Widespread nonthunderstorm wind gusts of 60-80 mph across western Oklahoma on Dec. 15 fanned flames into the western sides of Guymon, forcing evacuations,” McManus said.

“Dust storms closed roads in the Panhandle due to poor visibility, producing images right out of the Dust Bowl era.”

The Climate Prediction Center‘s monthly outlook for January has most of Oklahoma with equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and the western two-thirds of the state with below-normal amounts of precipitation.

Featured video: A look inside the National Weather Center

Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.

Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'

By the numbers

Average mean December temperature in Oklahoma: 40.1 degrees

December 2021 mean temperature: 50.4 degrees

Average mean December temperature in Tulsa: 41 degrees

December 2021 mean temperature in Tulsa: 52.2 degrees

Average Tulsa December high and low temperatures: 50.9 and 31.1 degrees

Average Tulsa December 2021 high and low temperatures: 63.5 and 40.9 degrees

Number of days Tulsa hit at least 60 and 70 degrees in December 2021: 19 and 11, respectively (Tulsa did not hit 80 degrees but reached 78 on Dec. 2, 15 and 24)

Number of days high temperatures hit 70 and 80 degrees in the state in December 2021: 25 and 13, respectively

Sources: National Weather Service, Oklahoma Mesonet

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd Inks: Giving Spirit
News

Lloyd Inks: Giving Spirit

Lloyd has demonstrated a sincere interest in community involvement and is always willing to go the extra mile. During the snowstorm in Februar…

Our hearts are broken
News

Our hearts are broken

  • Updated

As everyone was looking towards the new year and celebrations were happening all over the world, Skiatook came to a halt.

+3
Adam Green: Supporting Veterans
News

Adam Green: Supporting Veterans

We at the VFW Post 7977 would like to nominate Adam Green (owner of Mac’s BBQ) for his great charity events throughout the year. His motivatio…

+20
Top Stories of 2021
News

Top Stories of 2021

  • Updated

COVID remained in the news headlines for the entirety of 2021, thanks in part to the Delta variant. The winter was harsh, with lots of cases i…

+4
Nature Note: Animal Lifespans
News

Nature Note: Animal Lifespans

  • Updated

Large animals live longer than small animals. For example, among rodents the lifespan of a beaver is 10-12 years. That of a mouse, 1-1½ years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert