City recognizes electrical employees during Public Power Week
Skiatook Electric

Apprentices Jeff Pillars and Austin Johnson recently competed in the MESO lineman's rodeo. 

 Lindsey Chastain

City Manager Brad White recognized the hard work that the Skiatook Electric Department performs for the city at last week’s city council meeting.

What is Public Power week?

White said, “The electric department is very important to city. We would struggle greatly without them.”

White applauded the numerous hours of hard work the department puts in to keep the lights on. He also pointed out efforts the department has taken to increase safety and awareness such as teaching safety and prevention at the schools. This will be the third year the electric department has visited the schools.

The Skiatook Electric Dept. is made up of nine employees: Kennen Inbody, Curtis Brummett, David Widowski, Bryan Turner, Tyler Dodgin, Jeff Pillers, Austin Johnson, Isaac Boswell, Garrett Moss.

"They work many times in less than ideal conditions and situations to keep Skiatook powered up," said Skiatook Public Works Director Trey Harper.

