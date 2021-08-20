 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Skiatook will not pass on bill from February winter storm front to customers
0 Comments

City of Skiatook will not pass on bill from February winter storm front to customers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Skiatook City Council discussed the options for dealing with the large increase in electrical usage during February’s winter storm that put the city in subfreezing temperatures for two weeks.

In February Skiatook’s usage of electricity rose much higher than what is normally used by the city due to the duration of the winter weather. Most citizens in Skiatook experienced two rolling blackouts lasting for about two hours during that time. Utility prices skyrocketed.

The City of Skiatook received a bill from GRDA, the company supplying most of Skiatook’s electricity in an amount just over $806,000. The amount is a decrease from the initial estimation of just over $1,000,000.

The city of Skiatook conducted a rate study not too long ago and the current electrical rates are on par with other cities of a similar size. Councilor Geoff McGoffin expressed his preference not to pass this cost on to citizen of the city. Mayor Robin Edens stated that she did not want to raise rates for citizens either.

The city was presented with three options to pay the amount owed. It could pay immediately without any interest charges, pay the balance due over one year without any interest charges, or pay the amount due over ten years with interest. City Council voted to pay the bill over one year at around $67,000 a month, with two early payments to finalize payment of the bill before the end of the next fiscal year.

City Manager Brad White said that the city does have the money to pay the bill.

“We are very fortunate that we have the financial capacity to do this,” said Herb Forbes. “Every city that has a utility is dealing with this right now.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Real ID Megacenter opens in Tulsa
News

Real ID Megacenter opens in Tulsa

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety opened the Tulsa megacenter today to help meet the driver’s license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News