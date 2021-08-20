City of Skiatook will not pass on bill from February winter storm front to customers

Skiatook City Council discussed the options for dealing with the large increase in electrical usage during February’s winter storm that put the city in subfreezing temperatures for two weeks.

In February Skiatook’s usage of electricity rose much higher than what is normally used by the city due to the duration of the winter weather. Most citizens in Skiatook experienced two rolling blackouts lasting for about two hours during that time. Utility prices skyrocketed.

The City of Skiatook received a bill from GRDA, the company supplying most of Skiatook’s electricity in an amount just over $806,000. The amount is a decrease from the initial estimation of just over $1,000,000.

The city of Skiatook conducted a rate study not too long ago and the current electrical rates are on par with other cities of a similar size. Councilor Geoff McGoffin expressed his preference not to pass this cost on to citizen of the city. Mayor Robin Edens stated that she did not want to raise rates for citizens either.