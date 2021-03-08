City of Skiatook to hold election April 6 for City Coucil Wards 2 and 5

The City of Skiatook will hold a special election on April 6 for Councilmembers for Wards 2 and 5.
Herb Forbes, the current Mayor of Skiatook, will run uncontested for Ward 1.
In Ward 2, incumbent Robin Edens is running against Wyvone Wilson. In Ward 5, incumbent Stephanie Upton is running against former Mayor Richard Barnes.
Robin Edens
Edens is the current Vice-Mayor of Skiatook, has served as a councilor for the last two years, and is a teaching assistant at Skiatook High School for the vocal music department.
“I love working with the students and being involved in school activities. I also enjoy being active in our community. My work at the school has given me the opportunity to get to know and communicate with our community’s students and parents, Edens said. “This, in turn, has transferred over to my work on the city council. I believe that being involved in the community is necessary. I live here, work here, go to church here. This city means so much to me. I would love the opportunity to continue working on the city council, to represent the people not only in my ward but all the people of Skiatook.”
Edens graduated from Skiatook High School and has a heart for public service. While Edens knows that the current Council has made positive improvements for Skiatook in infrastructure and economic development, she would like to see more housing developments in Skiatook to accommodate the growing city and the people interested in moving to Skiatook.
Wyvone Wilson
Wyvone Wilson wanted to run for Skiatook’s City Council because she enjoys serving the community. Wilson has 35 years of experience in Human Resources in Oklahoma, Texas, and Abu Dhabi, where she staffed a complete office. She worked for the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce when they were searching for a new Director.
“I believe I could be instrumental in the interview process for hiring the new City Manager,” Wilson said.
Wilson believes that there needs to be more accountability with citizens when they bring issues before the Council. She also would like to see Skiatook grow without changing the Home Town Spirit of the city.
“We must resume conserving an economic balance of bringing good stable jobs to the community while protecting the existing businesses; this will allow families to have employment needs met. We need to collaborate with landowners and builders due to the housing shortage,” Wilson said. “We need to stay on target to complete city goals and objectives and continue to write grants to fund city projects. It’s important to maintain close links with the schools and business partners and proceed to value the importance of safety in the city.”
Stephanie Upton
Stephanie Upton, who currently holds the Ward 5 seat, would like to continue to represent the citizens of Skiatook’s views and be those citizens’ voice on the Council. Upton wants to ensure the Council’s alignment with Skiatook values and support its citizens’ vision for the future of their businesses and families.
Upton has 13 years of experience as the Executive Director with the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce and experience in corporations and local businesses. She has experience working with the Oklahoma legislature, the Skiatook School District, and Tourism.
“I can keep the vision in mind and work toward it as a team member who is confident in her voice at the table while listening and respecting others’ perspectives,” Upton said.
Upton hopes to continue the projects that have already started, such as improving traffic accidents at 52nd street and working closely with the police and fire departments to improve their current facilities and equipment. She also hopes to bring more emphasis to economic development to increase job and housing opportunities. She would like to see the city offer a CPR class for citizens and create a Library box for city parks.
“As an elected council member, I will continue to ensure that Skiatook is a good place to make a living and raise a family,” Upton said.
Richard Barnes
Richard Barnes has lived in Skiatook for 50 years. He has owned and operated Skiatook Auction, LLC for 46 years. He previously served for ten years in Skiatook city government as Mayor and Vice-Mayor.
Barnes’ top priorities as a city councilor would be to increase new how construction within city limits as well as increase commercial growth and sales tax revenue. He also supports a new police, fire, and ambulance complex with a large meeting area for City Council meetings with better protection for those attending.
Barnes says the council should focus on developing projects and have more follow-through on road projects. He also says that Skiatook needs to increase its police protection to help offset the increase of theft taking place in the community.
“It will always be my goal to provide Skiatook citizens the best Emergency services and utility services the city can provide,” Barnes said. “I want Skiatook to remain a good place for people to live and raise their families. I want to continue to shop and support Skiatook and its citizens.”
Friday, March 12, is the last day to register to vote to be able to vote in the April 6 election for the City of Skiatook Councilmember Wards 2 and 5.
Persons who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents, and at least 18 years old may apply to become voters.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 12.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after March 12.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter registration card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Freeman said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office at 555 N. Denver Avenue and most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries. Applications are also available at elections.ok.gov.