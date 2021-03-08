City of Skiatook to hold election April 6 for City Coucil Wards 2 and 5

“I love working with the students and being involved in school activities. I also enjoy being active in our community. My work at the school has given me the opportunity to get to know and communicate with our community’s students and parents, Edens said. “This, in turn, has transferred over to my work on the city council. I believe that being involved in the community is necessary. I live here, work here, go to church here. This city means so much to me. I would love the opportunity to continue working on the city council, to represent the people not only in my ward but all the people of Skiatook.”